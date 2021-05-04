Ex-CEO Ducks Prison After Helping Feds In Stock Fraud Probe

Law360, New York (May 4, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Former Nxt-ID Inc. CEO Gino Pereira avoided prison Tuesday for bribing stock brokers to purchase shares of the tech concern on behalf of unwitting investors, after a Brooklyn federal judge cited his cooperation with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen heard that Pereira received a letter from the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office taking notice of his cooperation, and she declined to impose a roughly 2.5-year sentence contemplated by official guidelines. "I don't think [he] was a very enthusiastic participant," said the judge, who also cited his remorse at a virtual sentencing hearing. She imposed five years of supervision for Pereira...

