DOJ Blasts Recusal Bid In Lawyer's Suit Over Kozinski Fallout

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice responded to a California attorney's effort to get a new judge in his $40 million case over former Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Alex Kozinski's alleged online porn postings, insisting the recusal effort is rooted in "baseless and conspiratorial speculations." Beverly Hills lawyer Cyrus Sanai has insisted that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers needs to be taken off his case against the Ninth Circuit Judicial Council because she's up for an open seat on the appellate court. However, the department, which is representing the judicial council in the legal battle, said in a filing Monday that...

