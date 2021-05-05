Texas Court Mulls When Atty Letters Are Public Concern

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- In a dispute between former law firm partners, a Texas appellate court questioned during oral arguments on Wednesday at what point communications concerning an attorney's ability to practice law could be constituted as a matter of public concern under a state free speech law. Austin-based personal injury firm Kostura & Putman PC is fighting a trial court's denial of its bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former partner John Judge under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, a law aimed at bringing an early end to baseless lawsuits that intend to chill free speech. The case asks the court to...

