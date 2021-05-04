20-Year-Old Robbery Blocks Bid For Asylum, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday said a more than two-decade-old robbery conviction in New Jersey constituted an aggravated felony under the Immigration and Nationality Act and thus barred a Nigerian man from avoiding deportation amid fears he would face mistreatment in the West African nation due to his bisexuality. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel denied a petition from the man — identified in the decision as K.A. — to review a Board of Immigration Appeals order denying his motion to reopen his immigration proceedings, finding his requests for "asylum and withholding of removal" fell short as a result of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS