Split 6th Circ. Won't Wipe Out Coke Labor Arbitration Order

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel declined Tuesday to vacate a district court order making Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. arbitrate a claim that it illegally ducked a long-established collective bargaining agreement with a Teamsters local, saying the case is moot because the underlying dispute was resolved. The majority of a three-judge panel said it doesn't have jurisdiction over Coca-Cola's appeal of a district court's finding that the company must arbitrate the recognition dispute with Local Union No. 1199, declining to nix the underlying decision as Coca-Cola requested. While the appeal over U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus' decision to compel arbitration of the dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS