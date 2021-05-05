NCAA Execs Can Be Deposed In Players' Concussion Suits

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals has found that three NCAA executives can be deposed in a consolidated suit by the families of three former football players alleging the organization hid the risks of concussions. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the court found that the NCAA had missed its window to appeal after the trial court largely denied its first bid to quash subpoenas targeting NCAA President Mark Emmert, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy and Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline, and the organization couldn't reset the clock by filing another motion that made the same arguments. The three suits were filed between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS