Yellowstone Capital To Pay $9.8M To End FTC Claims

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday ordered private equity firm Yellowstone Capital, an associated entity and two of its principals to pay more than $9.8 million to resolve Federal Trade Commission claims that they improperly collected millions from small-business clients via hidden fees and unauthorized withdrawals. In his order, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Yellowstone, related entity Fundry LLC, their founder Yitzhak D. Stern and president Jeffrey Reece will pay that amount as part of a deal in which they neither admit nor deny the FTC's claims. The FTC sued in August 2020, accusing the defendants of improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS