Norton Rose Adds Jackson Walker, Walmart Attys In Texas

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright recently added a former Jackson Walker LLP litigator and a former Walmart in-house attorney to its Texas offices, adding muscle to its global investigations practice. Jay Dewald, who formerly led Jackson Walker's white collar defense practice in San Antonio, will work out of Norton Rose's San Antonio and Dallas offices. Julie Searle, who formerly led Walmart's ethics and compliance department, will be based in Austin. The attorneys, both onetime federal prosecutors, will work in the firm's regulations, investigations, securities and compliance practice. As a prosecutor in the Northern District of Texas from 2007 to 2015, Dewald oversaw all health care...

