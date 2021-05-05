Judge Can't Duck Sanctions For Touching Legal Assistant

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas judiciary appellate board affirmed sanctions against a Houston criminal court judge who grabbed or touched a legal assistant's arm and admonished her for sitting in an area of his courtroom designated for attorneys. The Special Court of Review on Tuesday determined that the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct appropriately determined that Harris County Judge Lee Harper Wilson, who presides over criminal court-at-law No. 10, should be publicly reprimanded for the conduct and receive continuing legal education. According to the opinion, newly elected Judge Wilson had been in office for less than 30 days when, on Jan. 29, 2019, he...

