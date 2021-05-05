Wonderful Pistachios Sues Nut Rival Over Green Packaging

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The company behind Wonderful Pistachios is suing a smaller brand called Nut Cravings for trademark infringement for allegedly ripping off the company's green-and-black pistachio packaging. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, The Wonderful Co. accused Nut Cravings Inc. of confusing consumers by mimicking packaging that has been used to sell "hundreds of millions of pounds of Wonderful Pistachios." "The Nut Cravings product is predominantly black like the 'Wonderful' trade dress," the company wrote. "The Nut Cravings product contains a bright green accent color, like the Wonderful trade dress." In its complaint, Wonderful warned that allegedly look-alike packaging is...

