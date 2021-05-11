Albright Says He'll Very Rarely Put Cases On Hold For PTAB

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright on Tuesday detailed the unusual situations in which he'd stay a patent case to await a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision, but said that even amid the pandemic, he believes he can finish cases faster than the board. Speaking at the American Intellectual Property Law Association's virtual spring meeting, Judge Albright, the nation's busiest patent judge, said that during his two and a half years on the bench, he has only put "one or two" cases on hold so the PTAB can review the patent. While some other judges routinely stay patent cases until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS