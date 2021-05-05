Jury Says Burger King Franchisee Owes $2M In ADA Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury said a Burger King franchisee should pay more than $2 million to a cashier who said she was fired after a month on the job because she had a tracheal tube visible at the front of her neck. The jury Tuesday found for Ashley Merard in her case against franchise operator Magic Burgers LLC following a two-day trial in her Americans with Disabilities Act suit, in which Merard claimed a manager fired her in summer 2017 and told her she was being let go because of her disability. The jury's award includes $2 million in punitive damages,...

