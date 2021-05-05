Ill. Panel Says Genetic Test Ordered Too Soon In Med Mal Row

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has vacated a discovery order that two parents must submit to a blood draw for a genetic test in a suit accusing health care providers of causing their child's various injuries during labor and delivery, saying the lower court jumped the gun in ordering the blood draw. Judge James A. Knecht, writing for the panel Tuesday, said Jersey County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Aaron Meyer ordered Krista and Skylar Kallal to submit to a genetic test without addressing whether their physical conditions were in controversy, as the court was required to do under Illinois Supreme Court Rule...

