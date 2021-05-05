Butler Snow Ends Appeal After $9.5M Timber Scam Settlement

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Butler Snow LLP and its business development subsidiary have told the Fifth Circuit that they've made a $9.5 million settlement deal to end claims they'd played a role in a timber-cutting Ponzi scheme, rendering moot their appeal of a district court's decision that the case must proceed in court instead of via arbitration. In a motion to withdraw their appeal filed Tuesday, Butler Snow, Butler Snow Advisory Services LLC and the subsidiary's chief executive, Matt Thornton, told the Fifth Circuit that U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves had approved the multimillion-dollar settlement deal they struck with Alysson Mills, the receiver for...

