Maxus Trust Slams YPF Bid To Appeal White & Case DQ Denial

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Maxus Liquidating Trust urged the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday to reject Argentine energy company YPF SA's bid to directly appeal to the Third Circuit the denial of its motion to disqualify White & Case LLP from representing the trust in a $14 billion environmental liability case, saying the effort is procedurally flawed. In a brief court filing, the trust and its trustee Joseph J. Farnan Jr. told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi that YPF's motion for the bankruptcy court to certify a direct appeal to the Third Circuit should be denied, taking issue with YPF's latest request for "extraordinary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS