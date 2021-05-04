Feds Want Special Master To Review Seized Giuliani Records

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have asked a New York federal judge to appoint a special master to review and filter out privileged communications from evidence that investigators recently seized from the home and office of former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a letter unsealed Tuesday. The redacted April 29 letter from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken notes that while technical specialists with the FBI have begun extracting information from Giuliani's seized electronic devices, prosecutors haven't yet begun reviewing the information. In preparation for that next step, prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS