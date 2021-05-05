Real Estate Rumors: Stiles, Acore Capital, Torburn Partners

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm Stiles Corp. has sold a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, office tower for $30.55 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for a tower at 3250 PGA Blvd. that has 86,542 square feet, and the buyer is an entity managed by Florida investors John Zirinsky and Gregg Schenker, according to the report. Quadrangle Development Corp. has landed $138.9 million in financing from Acore Capital for a mixed-use property close to the White House, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for National Plaza, which has more than 691,000 square feet of retail and...

