Nigeria Seeks US Compliance Docs In $875M JPMorgan Suit

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 6:31 PM BST) -- Nigeria urged a London court on Wednesday to force JPMorgan to disclose documents from senior U.S. executives and compliance officers at the bank over its decision to transfer $875 million in government funds to the country's corrupt former energy minister. Lawyers for the Federal Republic of Nigeria argued in the High Court that it is entitled to an "untapped vein" of documents underpinning compliance investigations carried out shortly before the bank transferred funds to a company controlled by Dan Etete, a convicted money launderer and former Nigerian oil minister. The disclosure request is the latest skirmish in the west African country's...

