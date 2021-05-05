American Tower Sells €1.6B Stake In European Unit To CDPQ

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Canadian global investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, guided by Clifford Chance, will pick up a 30% stake in Allen & Overy-advised American Tower Corp.'s European business in a deal worth more than €1.6 billion ($1.92 billion), the companies said Wednesday. The deal implies an enterprise value of more than €8.8 billion for ATC Europe, according to a statement. ATC Europe owns and operates telecommunication assets, including fiber networks and cellphone towers. Its portfolio of assets is spread throughout Europe, and it operates more than 2,000 towers in Germany and about 2,500 sites in France, among other things,...

