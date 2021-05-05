NJ Lawmakers Advance College Sports Betting Ballot Measure

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- New Jersey lawmakers on Wednesday moved closer to asking voters about whether to permit sports betting on all college games, a move that experts said would enable operators to monitor that wagering as part of the state's regulated system rather than allowing such gambling to fester on the illegal market. Nearly three years after state officials approved sports betting following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the state Assembly's Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee unanimously advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would lift a ban on sports betting on college games held in the state or in which a state...

