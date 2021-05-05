Pharma Co. Says €140M Award Suit Doesn't Belong In Mass.

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia urged a Massachusetts federal judge to toss Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan's €140 million ($169.7 million) award confirmation suit, arguing that the court does not have general or specific jurisdiction over this case. AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG is trying to confirm its International Chamber of Commerce award from a contract spat with PharmaEssentia Corporation after the Taiwanese pharmaceutical company allegedly tried changing the financial terms of a contract related to licensing a medical product that treats rare blood cancers. PEC wrote in its Tuesday supplemental brief supporting its March motion to dismiss that AOP opened the suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS