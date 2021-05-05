Software Exec Tells Ga. Panel $5.4M Payout Is Correct

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The founder and one-time CEO of a software company told the Georgia Court of Appeals Wednesday he earned $5.4 million in compensation and a Tesla under unambiguous and specific language in his employment agreement. Siddhartha Mookerji, founder of Software Paradigms International Inc., says a lower court correctly cleared the compensation as deserved and is defending it on appeal against argument from SPI Holdco, which was acquired in 2017 by private equity group Tower Arch Capital, that there's no way to verify how much Mookerji should have been paid out. During oral arguments, Mookerji's attorney, William Hill of Seyfarth Shaw LLP, said...

