Judge Likens Cos. In Tariff Probe To Shady 'Fargo' Salesman

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Two Vietnamese exporters can't escape tariffs on South Korean steel after the U.S. Court of International Trade compared the inadequate data the companies provided for a duty evasion probe to a car salesman's lack of compliance with a murder investigation in the hit film "Fargo." In finding that Ferrostaal Metals Gmbh and Vnsteel-Phu My Flat Steel Co. Ltd. didn't do their best to show how much of their products were sourced from South Korea, Judge Timothy Reif backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to twice reject data from the companies and found that the exporters then blew past their deadline...

