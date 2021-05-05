Reps Name National Day For Missing Native Women And Girls

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A group of mostly Democratic U.S. Congress members has introduced a resolution to designate May 5 as a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, saying seven national tribal organizations have joined in endorsing the measure. House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., led 17 members of Congress on Wednesday in introducing the resolution that recognizes the increasingly high-profile crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, according to the chair. In April, Grijalva noted, U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the creation of a Missing and Murdered Unit within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS