NJ Justices Revive PC Richard Receipt Class Claims

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday revived proposed class claims accusing electronics retailer P.C. Richard & Son LLC of exposing too much customer information on receipts, reasoning that the consumers sufficiently alleged that a large number of people were impacted in the same way. The justices stopped short of certifying the class but instead sent the matter back to the New Jersey Appellate Division to conduct class certification-related discovery. The ruling overturned the lower court's determination that the customers should hash out the allegations individually in small claims court. Rather, the high court said, the consumers met the class certification...

