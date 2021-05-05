Cooley Leads Jessica Alba-Founded Startup's $413M IPO

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Honest Company — a baby, home and skincare product business backed by actress Jessica Alba — landed $413 million in an initial public offering before its shares debuted on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, with guidance from Cooley and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk. Alba, whose film credits include the 2005 film "Fantastic Four," co-founded Honest Co. in 2012 as a lifestyle brand focused on ingredient transparency. The company offered 25.8 million shares at $16 per share, according to a press release, within the $14 to $17 range the Los Angeles-based company put forward in April. If the underwriters opt to purchase up to...

