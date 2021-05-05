Fed. Circ. Denies Intel Appeals In VLSI Patent Fight

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday dealt a new blow to Intel in its ongoing patent battle with VLSI, rejecting the tech giant's challenge to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's policy of refusing to institute review of a patent when a trial is looming in district court. A three-judge panel granted VLSI Technology LLC's bid to dismiss Intel's appeals of PTAB decisions declining to start inter partes review patent proceedings. Specifically, Intel's case challenged the board's use of a policy — known as the NHK-Fintiv rule — that the board can use to decide not to institute an IPR of a patent...

