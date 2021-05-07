Stevens & Lee Adds Former McCarter & English IP Pro

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Stevens & Lee has nabbed an experienced intellectual property attorney from McCarter & English LLP to work in its Elmwood Park, New Jersey, and New York offices, furthering the firm's expansion in the northern part of the Garden State. Mark H. Anania, who serves as the president of the New Jersey Intellectual Property Law Association, joined Pennsylvania-based Stevens & Lee in late April after working for five years at McCarter & English, where he was made partner after joining the firm as an associate. Admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York, Anania told Law360 Pulse in an email interview...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS