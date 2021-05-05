Beer Co. Says Arbitrator Ignored CBA In Rehiring Order

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A beer wholesaler has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to undo an arbitration award requiring it to rehire a Teamsters member accused of selling company property, saying the arbitrator far overstepped his authority and ignored clear terms in a collective bargaining agreement. In a brief filed Tuesday, Quality Beverage Ltd. harshly criticized arbitrator Jay Siegel's January decision requiring it to reinstate Teamsters Local 170 member Michael Bigelow, whom the company fired after it determined that he sold a pallet jack to a customer for cash. Quality Beverage said Siegel's decision rested on "bizarre logic" and ignored that the CBA expressly allows...

