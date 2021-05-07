Sheppard Mullin Adds Buckley Finance Atty In LA

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP added a finance partner from Buckley LLP to work in the firm's Los Angeles and San Francisco offices. Moorari K. Shah, who had been a partner at Buckley for almost eight years, has joined Sheppard Mullin as a member of the finance and bankruptcy practice group and the fintech industry team, the firm announced Wednesday. Shah works with fintech clients to negotiate bank partnerships and helps startups with financing and initial public offerings. He also has 10 years of experience as a general counsel and has worked in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. "Moorari's significant...

