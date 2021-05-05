Army Chief Wants More Contracts Like $22B Microsoft Deal

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The chief of the U.S. Army said Wednesday that its up to $21.9 billion augmented reality headset contract with Microsoft Corp., involving a rapid development process and flexible requirements, will be a model for future Army acquisitions. The Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, program went from an initial prototyping deal to production within 28 months, much quicker than the typical multiyear process for major defense acquisitions, helped by a novel process where soldiers worked alongside engineers to develop the technology, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville told the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. "I think IVAS is a good example...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS