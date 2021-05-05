Markle Wins Copyright Claim On Published Letter's Ownership

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 9:33 PM BST) -- The Duchess of Sussex won her final copyright claim Wednesday against a British tabloid that published a letter she penned to her father, months after prevailing in her privacy claim in the case. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) High Court Judge Mark Warby granted summary judgment on an outstanding issue in the case — whether Meghan Markle was the letter's sole author and copyright owner. In February, the judge ruled in favor of Prince Harry's wife on her claims that publication of parts of the letter by the Daily Mail...

