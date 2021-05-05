Businessman Says Laos Can't Sue In Idaho For $3.7M Awards

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A businessman has asked an Idaho federal court to nix Laos' attempt to enforce arbitral awards totaling $3.7 million related to a soured casino venture, arguing that neither he nor an associated business owns tangible property in the state and that their alleged contacts with the state don't support its jurisdiction. John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital LLC told the court Tuesday that any contact that they do have with the Gem State has nothing to do with the Lao People's Democratic Republic's enforcement action. "Although Baldwin previously proved he does not own the real property plaintiff argues he owns in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS