GOP Rep Urges Biden To Bolster Controls On Emerging Tech

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee called on the Biden administration to shore up restrictions on emerging technology by nominating someone with "real national security experience" to oversee export curbs, particularly when it comes to trade with China. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas raised concerns that the U.S. Department of Commerce was lagging in its obligations under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, saying Tuesday that Commerce provided "little new information or ideas" on its export regime over sensitive and foundational technology critical to national security. He stressed that access to the technologies was a major component...

