5th Circ. Backs Industrial Equipment Co. Win In Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit rejected a challenge Wednesday to an industrial equipment dealer's victory over a former manager's age discrimination suit, saying Briggs Equipment was reorganizing and had legitimate reasons for demoting him. A three-judge panel sided with a Texas district judge who in May 2020 granted the company's motion for summary judgment in Richard Koteras' Age Discrimination In Employment Act suit. "Briggs has offered two legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for Koteras' demotion: [One,] organizational restructuring resulting in job elimination and [two,] Koteras' poor job performance," the panel wrote, adding that Koteras had not offered enough evidence to continue with his allegations that...

