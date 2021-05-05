4th Circ. Wipes Out Cop's $1.7M Trial Win In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel threw out a North Carolina police officer's nearly $1.7 million trial win in a sex discrimination case on Wednesday, finding there wasn't enough evidence to show that the cop — who had a lengthy disciplinary record — was sacked because he's a man. Two of the three judges on the panel said the upwards of $1.6 million in damages plus more than $350,000 in attorney fees and costs that Charlotte police officer Michael Tinsley won after a trial in early 2019 can't stand, because the female cop Tinsley insisted was treated better than he was had a far cleaner...

