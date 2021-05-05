Coalition Launches 2nd Fight Against Power Line Project

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Four conservation groups have launched another line of assault against a 102-mile, $500 million high-voltage transmission line project in the Midwest on Wednesday, this time alleging that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately study how local water quality will be effected. The National Wildlife Refuge Association, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife are asking a Wisconsin federal court to invalidate more authorizations for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project that is slated to run across the border between eastern Iowa and western Wisconsin. The new legal battle comes less than three months after the...

