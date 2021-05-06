Woman Says Ill. Firm's Error Left Her With $111K Court Bill

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area general practice firm was hit with federal malpractice claims Wednesday by a former client alleging the attorneys made baseless forgery claims in a probate case that resulted in $111,000 in personal sanctions. California resident Francine Kokenis claimed she got hit with two sanction orders in an underlying probate case because B. George Oleksiuk & Associates PC attorneys B. George Oleksiuk and Dmytro Kurywczak ignored directions to consult her before relying on an expert's skepticism over her signature on a settlement document from 2015. The Oleksiuk firm also failed to pursue a $250,000 malpractice suit against a separate firm that represented...

