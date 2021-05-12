Keep Forced Labor Out Of Supply Chains As Scrutiny Rises

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The focus on forced labor in U.S. supply chains has become more intense in the last few years and recently has garnered the attention of policymakers. Additionally, heightened scrutiny from multiple federal agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has led to a significant increase in enforcement actions, most notably the issuance of withhold release orders, or WROs, effectively preventing the imported goods from entering the U.S. if suspected of being produced by forced labor. CBP has specifically targeted imports from countries with allegations of forced labor, including China and Malaysia, with the majority of WROs imposed on Chinese entities.[1] The...

