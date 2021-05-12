Biden's DOL Top Lawyer Nominee Advances, NLRB Pick Stalls

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel on Wednesday advanced two of President Joe Biden's nominees for influential posts dealing with labor and employment, including the pick for the U.S. Department of Labor's third-ranking official, but the future of an additional nominee is uncertain. During a hearing, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted to send along to the full Senate the president's nominations of Seema Nanda for DOL solicitor and Jocelyn Samuels to be a member of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The panel also considered Jennifer Abruzzo for National Labor Relations Board general counsel. "We need to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS