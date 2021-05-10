Scor Adds New Claims Against Barclays In Takeover Suit

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 3:33 PM BST) -- Scor has updated its lawsuit against Barclays Bank PLC to add allegations that the lender misused confidential information about investment giant BlackRock's shareholding in the French reinsurer to try to influence an ill-fated takeover deal. The French reinsurer told the High Court in an amended claim against Barclays, dated May 4, that the bank had leaked trade secrets about one of Scor SE's shareholders, asset manager BlackRock, to Covéa, a mutual aid insurer that was planning a €8.2 billion ($10 billion) takeover of Scor at the time. Barclays, which was acting as financial adviser to Covéa on its takeover bid, allegedly told the insurer...

