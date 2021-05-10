Rolls-Royce Denies $120M Exclusivity Breach In Goodrich Suit

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 8:20 PM BST) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC hit back at claims that it denied Goodrich Corp. $120 million in sales by offering a spare parts service directly to airline operators, amid a dispute over a joint venture that went south. The British manufacturing giant said in a High Court filing April 30 that it did not believe it was reneging on its exclusivity agreement with Goodrich by providing spare engine parts to customers by the hour without their having to purchase equipment themselves. Rolls-Royce said the U.S. aerospace company knew it was running a parts availability service, as Goodrich has for over 10 years supplied...

