Judge Seeks Teva's Take On Morgan Lewis Conflict Claim

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Wednesday he needed more information before deciding whether potential conflicts of interest barred Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP from serving as counsel for drugmaker Glenmark in a criminal case over alleged price-fixing involving fellow Morgan Lewis client Teva Pharmaceuticals. While general counsel for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA testified during a hearing in Philadelphia that he had considered and was comfortable with potential conflicts created by Morgan Lewis' work on behalf of Teva in separate civil litigation over alleged price-fixing, Senior U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick said that he wanted to hear from Teva about its...

