Amazon Probes Workers' COVID-19 Fears In NLRB Firing Case

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A terrorist prosecutor-turned-BigLaw national security ace interrogated an Amazon warehouse worker about his claimed concerns with the company's COVID-19 safety rules Wednesday at an NLRB trial on whether the company illegally fired a leader of the March 2020 walkout at Amazon's Staten Island facility. In direct questioning by an attorney in the National Labor Relations Board's Brooklyn office early Wednesday, worker Derrick Palmer testified that concerns about coronavirus exposure led him and a handful of colleagues to press local brass to shutter the JFK8 facility for deep cleaning last March, as New York City became the nation's pandemic epicenter. Palmer protested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS