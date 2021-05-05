Calif. High Court Weighs Medical Peer Review Free Speech

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Some California Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Wednesday when the St. Joseph Health System argued that the medical disciplinary peer-review process is protected by a statute that aims to quickly end lawsuits attacking free speech, with several expressing concern it could have far-reaching consequences. During oral arguments held remotely, St. Joseph urged the high court to overturn an appellate ruling that reinstated a medical doctor's retaliation lawsuit, which claimed the system's disciplinary peer-review boards suspended and eventually fired him because he spoke up about patient safety concerns. The appellate court wrongly held the review boards' actions are not protected from the...

