S.C. Johnson Can't Duck Suit Over 'Plant-Based' Cleaner

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. escape a proposed class action alleging that it misleads consumers by labeling its Ecover cleaning products as "plant-based," saying the complaint is good enough to plead the case at this stage. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson on Wednesday denied S.C. Johnson's bid to dismiss the suit led by named plaintiff Elizabeth Maisel, rejecting each of the company's attacks on the standing and the sufficiency of her allegations. Maisel alleges that the company misleadingly labels its Ecover cleaning products by claiming they are "plant-based" and made with plant-based minerals, so...

