Ever Given Owner Loses Egyptian Appeal On $916M Canal Claim

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 11:54 AM BST) -- An Egyptian court has rejected an appeal by the owner of the Ever Given container ship over a $916 million compensation claim for the vessel's grounding in the Suez Canal that blocked traffic for nearly a week. An Egyptian court tosses an appeal by the owners of the Ever Given, which ran aground in the Suez Canal in March, to have a $916 million compensation claim dismissed. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed.) The Ismailia court of first instance rejected an appeal by Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen, according to a statement on Wednesday by the UK P&I Club, the vessel's British insurer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS