Ex-Steeler's Truck Biz Must Arbitrate Bias Fight With EQT

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A trucking company partly owned by former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis can't "rewrite" its contract with natural gas driller EQT Production Co., a Pennsylvania federal judge said Wednesday in ordering the parties to arbitrate their racial discrimination dispute. U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy said Bettis' company IntegrServ LLC must arbitrate claims lodged in August that EQT discriminated against it as a minority-owned company by nixing their roughly $66 million hauling deal, only to reassign the contract to IntegrServ's white-owned former business partner. IntegrServ had argued that a dispute resolution clause in its master services agreement, or MSA, with EQT was too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS