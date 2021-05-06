Adviser May Turn Over WhatsApp Texts In $2.8M Fraud Fight

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 6:50 PM BST) -- An investment adviser may have to turn over WhatsApp messages as part of his former employer's $2.8 million fraud lawsuit after the company complained to a London judge on Thursday that a trove of texts had been destroyed. High Court Judge Robin Knowles instructed Zaki Nuseibeh's lawyers to review Floreat Capital Markets Ltd.'s requests for him to turn over additional messages as part of the contentious legal battle. Floreat is suing Nuseibeh and a handful of others for allegedly diverting money from a fund it was managing into their business. Nuseibeh and the other defendants have denied the claims and said...

