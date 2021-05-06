Generic Drug Cos. Invoke FTC Restitution Limits Against AGs

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The potential influence of the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the Federal Trade Commission's claimed authority to recover ill-gotten gains in federal court continues to spread, with generic drugmakers citing the ruling Wednesday to fight state attorneys general's price-fixing claims in sprawling Pennsylvania federal court litigation. The justices' unanimous decision in AMG Capital v. FTC bolsters arguments that the state enforcers, suing alongside a host of private plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation, cannot pursue financial penalties, the generic drugmakers said in notices supplementing their motions to dismiss two of the attorneys general's three complaints. The April 22 high court decision has already been...

